A once popular Mid-Michigan business may reopen thanks to a state grant that looks to purchase the location.
The vacant lot was once a popular waterpark and entertainment venue in Flint Township. Now Pirate’s Park could reopen.
“Go-karts, the waterslide was good, put-put. I really don’t know why it closed,” resident Juilie said.
It was a booming business in the 80s and 90s but now it’s an eyesore.
“I really wish somebody would purchase it and reopen it so there’s something nice around here again,” Juilie said.
According to the Economic Enhancement Director Tracey Tucker, Juilie’s wish could come true.
“We have an opportunity or a possibility of getting a grant from the state,” Tucker said.
The grant was passed by the Michigan Senate and is how at the House level. If it’s passed by the House, then it will be up to Flint Township to accept or deny. Tucker said there’s a lot to consider.
“What are the pros and cons? If we take it over, what are the costs going to be and will we be able to maintain,” Tucker said.
The township must also consider if the people in the community want to keep the venue, so far, they’re all for it.
“I wish they would reopen it because our kids really don’t have anything fun around here for them,” Juilie said. “I think it’d be really nice for everybody to have a place to go to have fun.”
A lot of residents are excited about the possibility of Pirate’s Park reopening, but the township said it’ll be a few months before they can decide.
“It’ll all depend on whether or not we get the grant and whether or not the people want and whether or not the board agrees to do it,” Tucker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.