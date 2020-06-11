Pi's Asian Express and Genji in Midland are temporarily closed due to exposure of COVID-19, the restaurants said on Facebook.
"We have been taking diligent measures in accordance with local, state, and federal guidelines to ensure the safety and health of our employees and customers. Therefore, all of our staff have had access to appropriate and immediate testing," the restaurants said.
The restaurants said they are working closely with the Midland County Health Department and is prioritizing sanitizing and disinfecting the restaurant.
They will be re-evaluating the restaurants' COVID response plan for a safe reopening to resume carryout and delivery services, the restaurants said.
The target date to reopen both restaurants is Saturday, June 20.
