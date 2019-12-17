Santa coming is to town early, bringing joy and holiday cheer to families in need with Toys for Tots.
“A toy for every kid from infancy to 18 years old,” said Tanya VanHorn, spokesperson for the Gores Family.
Bikes, dolls, games and more filling the Genesee High School gym, thanks in part to former student and Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores and his wife.
“We are servicing 300 families in Flint and surrounding areas today,” VanHorn said. “Probably close to 1500 to 2000 toys.”
Tuesday, Santa’s helpers included Marines like Sergeant Travis Fountain, who grew up in the area and knows the importance of the event all too well
“It just feels great to give back to the community especially,” he said. “Growing up we didn't have much either and it’s nice to pass it forward.”
Families on the receiving end are looking forward to seeing their kids light up, once they see what's under the tree on Christmas day
“I did get a wonderful bike for the girls,” April Parker said. “I know they’re going to love it.”
Jazmine Woodinhandy said, “I think it's a great thing that they're doing for the community.”
Giving these families joy and a reason to smile on during the holiday
“There’s nothing better than giving back,” VanHorn said.
