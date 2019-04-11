An elected official from Pittsburgh has been bound over for trial on felony resisting and obstructing police and misdemeanor disorderly conduct stemming from an altercation at a Detroit hotel.
District Judge Ronald Giles ruled Thursday there's enough evidence against Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner to proceed to trial. Prosecutors allege Wagner interfered with Detroit police while they prepared to remove her husband, Khari Mosley, from the Westin Book Cadillac hotel on March 6. The couple was in Detroit for a concert.
The Detroit News reports police body camera footage presented during the hearing showed Wagner berating officers.
Mosley is charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors.
The couple's attorneys, Charles Longstreet and Thomas Fitzpatrick, said they plan to sue the police department and the hotel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.