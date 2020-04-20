The national shutdown due to the coronavirus is having a big effect on pizza sales.
People are eating more pie, including right here in Mid-Michigan.
“It’s been crazy, every night it’s been wild how much business we’re getting,” said Derek Sauve, manager at Eudici’s Pizza in Freeland.
Sauve said since the state’s been shut down due to the coronavirus, Eudici’s business has doubled during the weekdays.
“It’s been overwhelming but appreciated,” Sauve said. “We didn’t know what to expect when everything started.”
Eudici’s isn’t the only pizza place in Freeland seeing a boom right now.
About a block away is Hungry Howie’s where they’re also busier than usual.
“The deliveries have increased exponentially, actually we have had to hire more drivers and put more drivers on the road,” said Amy Lawnichak, manager at Hungry Howie’s.
Lawnichak said they’ve hired servers and cooks who lost their jobs at other restaurants during the shutdown.
She also said that her business is giving away free meals to local essential workers.
“The doctors, the fire department, the police department, anything they need for their families,” Lawnichak said. “Anything they need for the stations. They’re working late hours, we’re here to give them pizza. We’re here to deliver it to them and it’s all on Hungry Howie’s. Just to show our appreciation and give back to this wonderful community.”
That’s two businesses making a difference one pizza at a time.
