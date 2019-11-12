A Mid-Michigan pizza place is calling out whoever placed a fake order, and it appears they are getting police involved.
Chips Place Pizza and More in Owosso posted that on Monday someone placed a fake $140 delivery order.
The businesses said they had their “driver risk her life for it” and it was a fake.
They ended the post with “SHAME ON YOU!!” And said they know who the person is, so warned them not to be surprised when police show up.
The business later commented on the post saying if the “thief comes forward with a apology, and make it right, we will go easier on you!!”
