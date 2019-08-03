Matthew Moody has been bedridden since becoming very ill a few years ago.
He requires several trips to the hospital but getting him there is challenging, both for himself and emergency medical technicians.
“It’s called a mega mover. It’s kind of like a tarp, but then it has handles on it, so they can hand the handles, pick me up then be able to carry me down the stairs,” said Moody, explaining what it takes to get him into an ambulance.
Moody says the stairs in his home leading to the front door are very narrow, making transporting him difficult. Moody and his family say a wheelchair ramp leading from the upstairs down the back of the house would make things much easier.
“Especially for the EMT’s, it will save their backs and legs,” he said.
Getting a wheelchair ramp, especially one this size, is very expensive and the Moody family needed help raising funds.
That’s when Candyland Store in Vassar stepped in, holding a fundraiser for Moody earlier this week. The fundraiser did well but didn’t quite reach its goal.
“We were short $300,” Moody said.
That’s when the owners of Millington Pizza stepped up to the plate.
“It’s just someone in need, and we just decided to help them out,” said Millington Pizza owner Mike Dersha. “It makes me feel good to help someone out.”
Moody said he’s looking forward to his new ramp and appreciates all who donated. He said even though it’s been tough for him it’s great just knowing people care.
“No matter how bad all this got, I still kept my hopes up, because I have had my family or games to pass the time and keep my mind off everything," Moody said.
