A Mid-Michigan pizza place is calling out whoever placed a fake order, and it appears they are getting police involved.
"[I’m] pretty ticked off," said Mike Blaha, owner of Chip’s Place in Owosso.
Monday, he realized a $140 order went down the drain. Blaha said the order was called in around 3:30 p.m. a man claiming to be at an address ten blocks away.
"Three extra-large 16-inch pizzas with multiple toppings and three large deluxe nachos loaded to the gills," he said.
Turns out people were at the home, but they hadn't ordered anything.
Blaha wasn't upset about the lost money. He was irritated because his real customers had to wait longer to get their food.
"It's not the first time it's ever happened to us,” he said. “But to this degree, and the weather the way it was, I mean it was really disappointing."
Blaha said when it comes to taking deliveries over the phone things are going to be different.
"For a larger delivery, we'll say $80 or above, we're going to ask for a credit card to be pre-authorized before we even deliver it,” he said “Now if the customer wants to pay cash when it gets there we'll gladly void the credit card off and that way we know that if it ends up being a fake next time we're at least going to get paid for it."
Blaha is quick to point out his delivery driver wanted to go out into the snowy weather Monday.
He tells us he doesn't know who the fake caller is yet, but he's getting close to finding out. Blaha has a message for him.
"Please come forward. You know, I'm a pretty easy-going guy. I just want to get this taken care of."
