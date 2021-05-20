The roar of the crowd will soon return to stadiums and arenas. Restaurants and other businesses will be able to operate at full capacity.
In June, the state will fully lift outdoor capacity limits. In July, it will lift all indoor capacity limits.
The relaxation is coming after last week’s revised guidance by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on mask-wearing, and they’re more than welcome by businesses. One restaurant owner says the changes are overdue.
“It’s about time,” said Gus Wojda, who owns Pizza Sam’s in Midland.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was at Dow Diamond to announce that on July 1 big changes will happen regarding the state’s response to COVID-19.
“We will lift the broad mask and gathering order and no longer impose broad mitigation measures during the pandemic,” Whitmer said.
That means the finish line is in sight for bars and restaurants throughout the state, like Pizza Sam’s. Soon these establishments won’t have to worry about indoor seating capacity.
“Oh, get rid of the blue tape, it’s going to feel great,” Wojda said. “I got some other tables in the basement too we can bring up here. This is just part of it, so yeah it’s great.”
That’s not all. The state is lifting outdoor capacity limits on June 1. This means games here at Dow Diamond will have fans packing the stands and Wojda says that will help his bottom line.
“Meet friends and family for dinner or whatever before they go to the game or ice cream after the game, so yeah excited,” Wojda said.
Wojda said he didn’t think the end of indoor capacity limits would happen this year. He says the news lifts a weight off his shoulders.
“Oh absolutely, absolutely, get some more staff. Hopefully, we can get some more people back to work, give them some more hours, let them make some more money,” Wojda said.
