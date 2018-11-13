Calling all fans of Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko.
PJ Masks are back with a new tour, “PJ Masks Live!”.
The musical production will include your preschooler’s favorite superheroes as they go into the night to save the day from the Villains.
They’ll have some of your kid’s favorite music, and some brand-new songs to enjoy.
The show will be heading to Mid-Michigan and the Dow Event Center Theater on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 6 p.m.
Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, Nov 15, 2018 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.