PJ Masks Live, the super-heroic live musical show, is coming to Mid-Michigan.
The show will make a stop at the Midland Center for the Arts on Jan. 25 as part of its North American Save the Day tour.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 9 a.m. You can purchase them online, at the center ticket office, or by calling 989-631-8250.
The show is based on the popular Disney Junior show and features Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko as they embark on action-packed capers, solve mysteries, and save the day from the night time baddies, the Midland Center for the Arts said in a press release.
