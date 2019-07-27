Authorities are investigating a plane crash in Isabella County.
CBS affiliate 9&10 News is reporting it happened on Littlefield Lake on Saturday afternoon, July 27.
Isabella County Central Dispatch said those involved in the accident were injured but could not confirm how many were on the plane or the extent of their injuries.
No word yet on what caused the crash.
Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
