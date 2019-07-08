A plane crashed last week while trying to land on a lake in Lapeer County.
Just after noon on Wednesday July 3, Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Lake Pleasant where a two-seater plane had crashed.
The airplane, a Super Cub, was trying to land on the lake when the nose dipped down into the water, deputies said.
A witness used their pontoon to get the pilot out of the water while first responders were en route, deputies said.
The pilot, a 74-year-old Lapeer man had only minor cuts and he refused medical attention.
Deputies helped remove the airplane from the water.
The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and will be looking into the crash.
Deputies said there were no environmental hazards.
