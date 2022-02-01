A plane heading to Minneapolis had to make an emergency landing at MBS International Airport in Freeland due to a sensor that indicated smoke in the cabin.
The plane landed without incident before 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31. About 70 passengers were on board and no injuries were reported.
The plane was examined, and it deplaned from MBS Airport with no incidents. The aircraft initially took off from Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.
