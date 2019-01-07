A pilot and passengers escaped without injury after making an emergency landing at a Mid-Michigan airport; and officials said it appeared the plane’s landing gear collapsed.
It happened at around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 6 at Bishop International Airport.
Spokesperson Pat Corfman said a Cessna Centurian 210 single engine plane with four people on board made the emergency landing.
Corfman said the plane’s landing gear appeared to collapse on landing, causing the plane to tip and lean onto one wing.
The incident caused Bishop’s shorter, instrument landing runway to be closed for about an hour-and-a-half.
The names and hometowns of those involved was not released.
