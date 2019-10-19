The leader of Planned Parenthood, which recently pulled out of the federal family planning program, is scheduled to speak in Detroit about women's health rights.
Acting President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson is set to address the National Immigrant Integration Conference on Sunday at the TCF Center, formerly the Cobo Center. Planned Parenthood announced in August that it would withdraw from the Title IX program rather than abide by a Trump administration rule prohibiting clinics from referring women for abortions.
Sunday kicks off the three-day conference led by the National Partnership for New Americans. Other scheduled speakers include Democratic U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.
The 12th annual conference's "New American Dreams" platform includes actions aimed at protecting immigrants and refugees.
