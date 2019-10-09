The Saginaw Planned Parenthood center is permanently closing on Friday, Oct. 11.
The center is located at 2650 McLeod Drive North in Saginaw.
"There is no one reason why the health center is closing. Obviously, these are challenging times and we face constant political attacks that can impact our patients, and we take our mission to provide care no matter what very seriously. Part of that is concentrating our resources in the places they’re needed most," said Angela Vasquez-Giroux, director of communications and media relations for Planned Parenthood of Michigan.
Anyone who needs care should call 1-800-230-7526 or click here to make an appointment online, Vasquez-Giroux said.
