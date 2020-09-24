Around 4,500 Consumers Energy customers in Genesee County will lose power for several hours in October as crews do line work in the area.
The energy giant said the interruption will impact 4,587 customers and last around six hours. It is scheduled to begin at midnight on Oct 3.
Consumers said the interruption will allow crews to safely reroute electric transmission lines, impacting customers in Grand Blanc and Mundy Townships.
Those impacted by the outage were notified by postcard, and fall within the following boundaries:
• Grand Blanc Road between Dort Highway and Jennings Road
• Fenton Road from Reid Road to just south of Baldwin Road
• Cook Road from Linden Road to Fenton Road
• Torrey Road from Baldwin Road to just south of Reid Road
A back-up date of midnight Sunday, Oct. 4 is scheduled if work cannot happen on the original date.
You can check the status of the outage by clicking here.
