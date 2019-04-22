A company says it's not moving forward on plans for a wind farm in Michigan's Upper Peninsula due to factors including delays in the planning process.
Renewable Energy Systems recently announced that it's decided to stop development of the Summit Lake Wind Farm project in Baraga County's L'Anse Township. A release from the company says the project, which was proposed last year, no longer made sense financially and logistically.
The company had proposed a wind energy facility with 49 turbines, each almost 500 feet tall.
Plans for the wind farm faced opposition by some including the group Friends of the Huron Mountains, which welcomed the update on the project's cancellation.
