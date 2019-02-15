Plans are moving forward on a $10 million soybean processing facility in Michigan.
Wisconsin-based Quality Roasting processes soybeans into soybean meal and oil primarily for the dairy industry. The new facility will be in Tuscola County, about 80 miles northwest of Detroit.
Quality Roasting plans to construct a new plant to process raw soybeans into soybean meal and crude oil. The company has been awarded an $80,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.
The state of Michigan says it's anticipated that Quality Roasting will use about 2.2 million bushels of soybeans, or about 2 percent of Michigan's annual soybean yield.
