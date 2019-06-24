The Palace of Auburn Hills and the land around it will be given a new life after the Pistons are gone.
In 2016, Detroit Pistons Owner Tom Gores announced the NBA team would be moving to the city of Detroit, into the new Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center.
On Monday, it was announced Gores formed a joint venture with Livonia based Schostak Brothers to redevelop the property into mixed-use space.
The area will be opened up to corporate offices, research and development, and technology companies into the area as part of Gores’ plan to transition the landmark from the home of the Detroit Pistons into a location that benefits the entire region.
“We promised the people of Auburn Hills and Oakland County that we would find a solution that would be good for the community and make a positive economic impact,” Gores said. “Partnering with a proven well-respected developer like Schostack Brothers is an important step in delivering on that promise.”
A specific timeline and budget for the development haven’t been announced, but the Pistons organization plans to move its remaining operations to Detroit later this fall.
Auburn Hills Mayor Kevin McDaniel said the development venture is a “win-win-win” for the whole community.
“There has been great cooperation and collaboration with the Pistons organization since the team announced it was moving to Detroit,” he said, adding, "We’re enthusiastic about the redevelopment potential and what is expected to be an outcome that provides for future expansion of the City’s corporate business community.”
