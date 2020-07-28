Schools in Bay and Arenac counties have released their plans for returning to classes this fall.
Families can choose between blended in-person learning or 100% virtual learning for the 2020-2021 school year.
Virtual learning is a stand-alone program offered by the school districts regardless of the phase.
Blended in-person learning will use both in-person and online instructions, which are based on state's guidelines.
This return to learn plan depends on what phase the pandemic is in.
During Phases 1 through 3, schools will be closed, and classes will be held remotely.
During Phase 4, schools will be open for in-person classes with some changes for safety.
Schools will be open some weeks through September. They will resume a full five-day schedule on Oct. 5.
Sept. 16, 23, and 30 will be remote learning days to enhance students’ use of online learning.
During Phase 5, in-person classes will continue full-time with some changes for safety.
School districts will continue to announce their next steps for learning options.
You can find the full return to learn plan by clicking here.
