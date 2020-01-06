Dogs may soon have an off-leash area to run and play in the city of Burton.
The friends if the Burton Dog Park is leading the effort to build a half-acre dog park on the property of Our Risen Lord Lutheran Church in Burton. The church is located at 4040 Lapeer Road, Burton MI 48519.
The Friends of Burton Dog Park is led by husband and wife, Kris Johns and Vanessa Ferguson. The couple also led the efforts to build the Grand Blanc Dog Park which opened in 2014.
The couple moved to Burton in 2013 and started looking for a designated area for canines to play in Burton. Johns and Ferguson proposed the dog park concept to Our Risen Lord Lutheran Church in August 2019.
“We love our dog and know how dedicated other people are to their pups in the community. With dog parks in the surrounding communities, it is time for Burton to have its own dog park” Johns said. “The park will be built with private donations and we will not ask the City of Burton to provide any financial assistance towards the project.”
The congregants of Our Risen Lord Lutheran Church voted to approve hosting the dog park on church property in November 2019.
“Our church is existed to host the dog park. We are looking for ways to connect with our community and the dog park gives us an opportunity to provide a recreation site for Burton residents,” said Tim Callahan, board chair of Our Risen Lord Lutheran Church.
Though the dog park has approved by Our Risen Lord Lutheran Church, the project will have to be approved by the City of Burton Zoning Board of Appeals. The dog park project will be submitted for consideration in Spring 2020.
Learn more about the dog park on Facebook at Burton Dog Park at Our Risen Lord Lutheran Church.
Anyone interested in the project should contact Johns at 810-348-4437 or email burtondogpark@gmail.com.
