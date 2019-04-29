One of the reported victims in a case against a chiropractor accused of sexual assault is opening up about her lawsuit.
It’s her way of holding him accountable for his actions.
“He chose to do this and now he’s got to be held accountable,” said Riley.
Riley is emotional as she demands justice.
She didn’t want to give TV5 her full name or show her face.
But said Charles Arthur of Jackson Chiropractic Clinic in Grand Blanc inappropriately touched her during multiple office visits.
That’s why she said she is now suing him.
“He kissed my neck, then grabbed my breast when he leaned in and kissed me,” Riley said. “He says 'I apologize that one was for me.' This isn't about you. You’re supposed to be healing me. Not trying to work up on me.”
Just one of the many things Riley said happened to her under Jackson’s care.
She said she even had to go to therapy after the alleged assaults.
Jackson has been charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Riley said she decided to proceed with a civil case to ensure Jackson gets everything she believes he deserves.
She has hired Grewal Law, the same law firm that handled the civil lawsuit against former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar.
“This is another case that draws a lot of parallels with the Larry Nassar case in that both cases involve a person who is in a medical position of authority over patients and is abusing the position and the trust of the patients in order to exploit them for personal sexual gratification," said John Fraser, an attorney at Grewal Law.
A Grand Blanc Township Police Detective said as of Monday, April 29, nearly 25 victims have come out since the story broke in March.
Fraser said his client was brave to come forward.
“That’s a result of courage,” Fraser said. “I’m so proud of her up to this far moving forward. Because there’s nothing fun about this for her this is her life.”
Riley hopes both the criminal and civil cases leave their mark on Jackson.
“It’s not right that we’re the only people that have scars he should have some too,” Riley said.
TV5 reached out to Jackson’s attorney after the lawsuit was filed but they declined to comment.
