Doctors at a Mid-Michigan hospital are asking for anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 to help researchers by donating plasma.
“The COVID-19 virus has created a lot of fear and we're all hoping for a cure,” said Mark Jacob, MidMichigan Gratiot physician.
Mid-Michigan Health is joining forces with the Mayo Clinic to help find that cure through a treatment research program involving convalescent plasma.
“We use plasma from healthy people to treat people who have immune deficiencies,” Jacob said.
It’s a form of treatment that Jacob says has helped in the past. like with the Ebola virus and he's hoping it can help now with the coronavirus.
Plasma would be donated by recovered COVID-19 patients to help treat hospitalized patients with severe, life threatening symptoms.
“With the assumption that that person now has some degree of immunity to the infection and we can give that immunity to somebody else,” he said.
Research began last Monday with their first patient already receiving treatment. Jacob says, so far, things are going as expected.
“The initial infusion went well,” Jacob said. “The fact that they've made it this far through the end of the week is encouraging.”
But the study requires donated plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19 and have been asymptomatic for four weeks.
Jacob is urging anyone who meets that criteria to join their efforts in fighting the virus.
“I'm hoping that we can find with the study a relatively safe treatment that will at least shorten the duration of symptoms and help people who will otherwise most likely die to be able to survive,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.