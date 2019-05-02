More than 1,200 pounds of disposable plastic and other litter has been removed from canals, lakes and lagoons on Belle Isle in Detroit.
The Belle Isle Conservancy says 1,400 volunteers took part Saturday in an annual spring cleanup at the nearly 1,000-acre (400-hectare) island park in the Detroit River. The event supports the Keep Belle Isle Beautiful anti-litter campaign.
Belle Isle became Michigan's 102nd state park in 2014. Michigan's Department of Natural Resources manages the park.
The Belle Isle Conservancy is responsible for generating funds for improvement projects and cultural programs throughout the island.
