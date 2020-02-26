The Target in Kochville Township was broken into during the early hours of Feb. 26, according to police.
Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez told TV5 that the break-in took place at approximately 1:20 a.m.
Gomez said the method of entry is the same as a break-in back in Jaunary.
Play Station 4 games and game stations were stolen.
There are no suspects at this time.
