Target in Kochville Township
The Target in Kochville Township was broken into during the early hours of Feb. 26, according to police.

Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez told TV5 that the break-in took place at approximately 1:20 a.m.

Gomez said the method of entry is the same as a break-in back in Jaunary.

Play Station 4 games and game stations were stolen.

There are no suspects at this time.

