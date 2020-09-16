“I’m just so happy and just so thankful,” said Carlo Kemp, a fifth year senior at the University of Michigan.
Kemp was on the M-Go-Blue podcast on Sept. 16.
The defensive lineman was beyond excited that the Big Ten called an audible and switched football from the spring back to the fall.
“You know, the drive here today, I live about sixty minutes away, just music blasting and feeling so good,” said Kemp.
The same excited is happening miles away from Ann Arbor in East Lansing.
Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman says MSU football coaches and student athletes are ready to go.
He said accurate rapid response testing was the major factor in starting the season in the fall.
He added that playing now also gives Big Ten teams a chance at a bowl game and the college football playoff.
“If we could do it sooner rather than later and the medical processes that we put in place would allow us to do that, than that would be in the best interest of the student-athletes to have something more akin to a normal season and give them the most opportunity possible,” said Beekman.
Gov. Whitmer is on board with the decision and said in a press conference today that the University of Michigan and Michigan State University have excellent medical experts and testing needed to try to play now.
“I support the decision that they made,” said Gov. Whitmer. “It’s not my decision to be made. It’s theirs and they will move forward.”
Beekman says MSU will initially allow only families of players and coaches into Spartan Stadium on game day.
He believes that policy won’t change later in the season, but adds that with the coronavirus, nothing is 100% certain.
