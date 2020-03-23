The Ontario Hockey league has decided to forego the postseason.
Earlier this month the OHL, which the Saginaw Spirit and Flint Firebirds play in, announced they would end their regular season and possibly come back to play the postseason later.
Monday, the OHL announced they would be canceling the playoffs due to increasing coronavirus concerns.
“This is a very difficult decision,” said OHL Commissioner David Branch. “In times like this, the safety of our players, officials, staff, fans and the general public is paramount.”
The league plans to be back in the fall of 2020 for another season.
