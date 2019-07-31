A Flint teenager will be testifying against two other suspects in the deaths of two men found floating in the river.
Cheveyo Molina, 17 from Flint, reached a plea deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder and felony firearm, according to court records. Molina was originally facing two counts of first-degree murder.
With the plea agreement, Molina agreed to testify against his codefendants Robert Wheeler, 25, and Melinda Kelly, 48.
Wheeler is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and Kelly is charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact.
In July 2018 the bodies of 19-year-old Tedmundo Meeks and 24-year-old Rodney Harden Jr were found floating in the Flint River by a fisherman.
Molina is scheduled to be sentenced on October 1 at 2 p.m.
