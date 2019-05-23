A Michigan animal rescue group is hoping the death of a Mallard duck entangled in plastic bottle rings will serve as a reminder to not only recycle, but also cut plastic bottle rings that can entrap wildlife.
All Species Kinship (A.S.K) posted several photos of a duck found in Kalamazoo that had a plastic bottle ring lodged in his month.
“This was wrapped around his head and shoved into his sensitive mouth like a horse bit,” the Battle Creek-based organization wrote on Facebook. “It was an horrific experience for him for the last week, trying to eat, with no way to open his mouth.”
Within hours of rescuing the lethargic duck, it died.
A.S.K. Executive Director Sophia DiPietro said the duck died of because he was no longer able to eat.
The group was called to rescue the duck on Monday from an apartment complex, where a caller had watched the bird’s health condition deteriorate over the last few days.
DiPietro says the group performs several rescues a month on wildlife that become entangled in fishing lines, plastic bottles and cans, ripped open bags and plastic bottle rings.
“We are pleading for you to care more because lives are being lost. No one deserves to die with a piece of plastic suffocating them,” A.S.K. wrote on Facebook. “Please do not let his death be in vein.”
