Authorities need your help finding a missing Saginaw County man.
28-year-old Michael Estrada was last seen in Kochville Township on Tuesday morning, May 7.
Estrada was in the area of Cardinal Square Boulevard and Davis Road, wearing a black jacket with a white stripe.
If you know where Estrada is, Contact Detective Sgt. Simons with the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office at (989) 790-5404
