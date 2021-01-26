A Genesee County plow company is hoping for more snow next month to make up for the slow start to winter.
“Our average snowfall roughly for this area is about 46 inches, and if we get to our average it will be OK,” said Kevin O’Neil, owner of Irish Brothers.
With warm temps and little snowfall, it has been a mild winter for O'Neil.
“It hasn’t been the greatest,” O’Neil said. “December was really light for us. Toward the end of the month it picked up and we do a lot of de-icing services, so thank goodness for that.”
His business takes care of the snowy and icy roads, driveways and parking lots in places like Holly, Grand Blanc and Fenton.
He said the weather has been underwhelming this winter.
“January started out awesome,” he said. “But after a week and a half of not a whole lot, but this past week, a little over a week has been good. We’ve done some de-icing runs. For us they’re very easy, doesn’t take a lot of manpower, a lot of truck power. It’s not ideal but our heads are still above water. We’ll be alright.”
O'Neil said he has a mixture of business which includes contracts that payout whether it snows or not. So that helps to keep the business afloat during the slow times.
And it’s not over quite yet. O’Neil said they’re hoping for a winter-friendly February.
“I’m pretty confident,” he said. “We have in the past, that’s why it’s an average. I think there’s only one year in the past that we haven’t got there. And we’re not that far off really. February typically is the coldest month of the year and it brings us the most now, so that’s next week.”
