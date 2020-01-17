Snow. It’s bad for driving but good for business.
“I'm ready to work,” Thomas Utter said.
Utter is the owner of silver clean up in Saginaw and he says let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!
“I was happy,” Utter said. “My buddy was like maybe we won’t get it. I said I hope we do get it.”
He says his team is gearing up for an eventful weekend, as snow storms make their way to Mid-Michigan.
“I got me, two other drivers and two shovelers,” he said. “So that’s the first time I’ve had people to help.”
While the snow can be a hassle, he's relieved to see more of it coming our way.
Trying to make up for a slower than usual winter, less business and less income.
“I'm borrowing money to pay the bills at the house because there's just no money to be made,” Utter said.
As we anticipate the snow to start falling tonight and into tomorrow, Utter says “Stay off the roads, if I didn’t have to plow, I would go out period to do anything. People drive kind of weird when it snows.”
