Marijuana edibles are all too often falling into the hands of Michigan children.
Scientists have found more children are getting their hands on the edibles, and the numbers spiking the same year recreational marijuana was legalized in the state.
Experts say these products can be incredibly dangerous for toddlers.
Cynthia Aaron, the director of the Michigan Poison Center is alarmed at the number of calls coming into the agency of children 18 and under who have ingested marijuana edibles.
In 2017 there were 6 calls, in 2018 46 and in the first 9 months of this year, 59.
Aaron said most of the incidents involve kids under 6.
"A two-year-old sees a rice krispie treat and eats the whole thing,” Aaron said. Already that's a huge dose and then you put it into a small size child and you have a whopping big dose of THC."
That's why Aaron wants adults who use marijuana edibles to keep them away from children.
"A simple lock box, even if you just go out and buy a fishing tackle box and put a lock on it,” Aaron said. “It's much, much, harder for a two-year-old to get into."
Aaron says that step protects children as well as other adults who may not realize what they're consuming is an edible.
While no child deaths have been attributed to too many marijuana edibles, Aaron fears that may only be a matter of time if adults don't safeguard their edibles.
"Any child that stops breathing is a potential disaster about to happen,” she said. “All of these kids were caught in time. But assuming they weren't caught in time this could've gone on to be a disaster."
