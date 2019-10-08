The Clare Area Chamber of Commerce is warning residents not to pick up a poisonous caterpillar that has been found in the area.
The American Dagger caterpillar was spotted during a hike through the trails on Mid Michigan College's campus, the chamber of commerce said.
"These cute caterpillars may seem harmless, but they are indeed poisonous," the chamber of commerce said.
Children and adults can be affected by the caterpillars.
Symptoms include a stinging sensation followed by a burning, itching sensation on the skin which can develop into a rash.
