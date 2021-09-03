An American Dagger caterpillar was spotted in Fenton Township Friday afternoon.
Whiles these caterpillars may appear harmless, they are poisonous. Residents should not pick them up if seen.
Symptoms may include a stinging sensation followed by a burning, itching sensation on the skin which can develop into a rash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.