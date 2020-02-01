The pledge to help fund Special Olympics Michigan is encouragement enough to make a splash for this year’s Polar Plunge.
This year, hundreds in Fenton braved the cold to take the plunge.
“Today, we had our annual Polar Plunge right here at the moose in Fenton,” said Pat Peters, Special Olympics Area 13 Director.
Some plungers made a splash with their outfits. Costumes like the Little Mermaid and Hulk Hogan made an appearance.
The Polar Plunge is a fun and non-traditional way to raise money for charity. Over 230 people took the plunge to help Lapeer and Genesee County Special Olympics athletes.
“It allows us to do what we need to do and it allows community support, said Peters.
One of the biggest supporters of the plunge is UAW Local 598. The raised over $25,000.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity, it’s cold, we brave it, we do it because it’s the right thing to do,” said Ryan Buchalski, UAW Local 598 President.
The Special Olympics for Area 13 raked in over $83,000 this year which will help in a variety of ways.
“Whether it’s competition uniform equipment, going to the state games next week, it pays for all that kind of good stuff,” said Peters.
UAW Local 598 President Ryan Buchalski said he’s amazed to see the participation in he plunge.
“It’s all about giving back and being part of something bigger than us,” said Buchalski.
