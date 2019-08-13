A family in Tuscola County is suffering the loss of their 1-month-old child.
First responders were sent to a residence in Fairgrove Township on Sunday, Aug. 11.
When police made contact with the mother, they learned the 1-month-old died from unsafe sleeping practices.
The investigation is ongoing and is led by the Akron-Fairgrove Police Department.
Michigan State Police assisted in responding to this incident.
