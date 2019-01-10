A 16-year-old died from his injuries after a shooting in Flint on Thursday.
The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Stonegate, Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said.
It happened shortly before 7 p.m., Flint Police Det. Tyrone Booth said.
The victim was shot in the abdomen, Kaiser said.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was in critical condition, Kaiser said
Booth said the 16-year-old died from his injuries on Friday, Jan. 11.
If you have any information, you are asked to call Flint Police or Crime Stoppers.
