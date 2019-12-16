Police say a 90-year-old motorist crashed into a horse-drawn buggy in broad daylight and then continued home without stopping.
Michigan State Police said Monday afternoon’s hit-and-run crash in Sanilac County’s Marlette Township left the sole occupant of the Amish buggy with minor injuries.
The impact separated the buggy from its wheels and caused the horse to tumble off the roadway before it got up and ran along the road, pulling the buggy’s frame behind it.
Troopers recovered debris at the crash scene indicating that the vehicle which hit the buggy was a red Ford Fusion with damage to its front passenger side.
Police said an employee of an insurance company called Sanilac County Central Dispatch after the suspect called to make a claim.
A trooper visited the suspect’s residence and matched the car with parts recovered at the crash scene. The suspect told the trooper they had struck something, stopped the vehicle and got out to assess the damage, but could not find what caused the collision and continued home.
The case is under review by the Sanilac County Prosecutor’s Office.
