Police say a 3-year-old girl has drowned in a backyard swimming pool in southwestern Michigan.
The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says the girl was found unresponsive in the water and rushed to a Paw Paw hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
WOOD-TV reports the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon southwest of Paw Paw.
Deputies say the girl was a friend of the family who was visiting the home.
They believe she slipped away from the adults and was out of their sight for only a short time.
They say the death is considered accidental.
The girl's name wasn't immediately released.
