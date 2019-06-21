A 15-year-old boy was shot after a fight broke out at Carman-Ainsworth High School on Friday.
About 70 people got into the fight at a basketball game in the high school and went outside, where the shooting happened, Flint Township Police said.
The 15-year-old was shot in the chest and is in critical condition, police said.
Several police agencies responded to the scene.
Police said they detained about 10 people and are hopeful one of them is the shooter.
Police recovered several weapons at the scene.
The incident happened about 7 p.m.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
