A 28-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Bay County Thursday night.
It happened about 10:30 p.m. at Hotchkiss and Garfield Road in Williams Township.
The initial investigation indicated a wrecker was traveling north on Garfield Road when it was approaching the Hotchkiss Road intersection. Garfield Road has the right-of-way through the intersection, but a Ford Transit van was traveling westbound on Hotchkiss and failed to yield, MSP said.
The van, driven by 28-year-old Jamie McGrath, of Oscoda, drove into the path of the wrecker, MSP said.
McGrath did not survive the crash.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
