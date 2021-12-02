A man is dead and another was hospitalized after a crash in Iosco County Wednesday afternoon.
A 1993 Jeep, driven by 76-year-old Robert Podsadlo from Alpena, was traveling south on M-65 near Rollway Road when it crossed the centerline about 1:50 p.m., Michigan State Police said. The Jeep struck a 2018 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 55-year-old man from Caro, in the northbound lane, according to the preliminary investigation.
Podsaldo died in the crash and the 55-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Michigan State Police said. He was later transferred to a hospital in Saginaw.
Speed may have been a factor in the crash, Michigan State Police said. The incident is still under investigation. Troopers were assisted by Iosco County Animal Control, Plainfield Township Fire Department, Iosco County EMS and the Oscoda Township Police Department.
