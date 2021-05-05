One person is dead and two others are in custody following a shooting in Flint Township early Wednesday morning.
It happened about 12:55 a.m. in the 3100 block of Hatherly Avenue. Flint Township Police Officers responded to the scene for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found blood and shell casings in the driveway.
Police soon learned a 23-year-old Flint man had been dropped off at McLaren Hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Police also learned a 22-year-old Flint man drove himself to Hurley Medical Center. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and later lodged in the Genesee County Jail.
Officers later took a 24-year-old Mt. Morris Township man into custody in the 4000 block of Doran Street.
Police believe all suspects are in custody. If you have any information, contact Det. Chris Weber or Det. Jason Piercey at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 810-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.