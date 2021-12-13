Flint shooting 12/13
Source: Jamie Sherrod.

Flint police are investigating a shooting incident that left one dead and three others getting treatment at a local hospital.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon in the area of Harrison Street and Kersley Street.

Stay with TV5 as we continue to follow this breaking news story.

Copyright 2021 WNEM. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.