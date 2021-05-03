An early morning mid-Michigan house party quickly turned deadly as shots rang out killing one person and injuring four others.
Saginaw Police responded to a call of shots fired on Randolph Street about 1:45 Monday morning and found five people hit by bullets.
"It's ridiculous to me that you know, five people are shot, one's dead. And no one has picked up the phone and said 'hey, I was at this party and this is what I saw,'" Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow said.
Chaos is the word Gerow used to describe the scene at 1315 Randolph St. in Saginaw.
"Cars are going everywhere driving over lawns to get out of there, you know what I mean. Because they're trying to retreat. They don't want any involvement at this point, and you can't wrangle them all up," Gerow said.
Gerow said hundreds of people were gathered at the party when shots rang out about 1:45 a.m. A 29-year-old Saginaw man died, and four others were injured but expected to survive.
The home, which is considered an event house, is being rented out for parties. The homeowner didn't want to be identified but she did share her thoughts.
"When you try to open a business and try to like have events and stuff for our people and they come and other people just destroy, yeah it hurts real bad," the homeowner said.
Deeddrick Lowe lives nearby and one of the bullets went through his kitchen window.
"Oh man. It shook me up because my family was all in the house," Lowe said. "I told my wife, 'get down on the floor.' Because I mean, it sounded like fireworks."
The homeowner said the gunfire came from a nearby yard as people were leaving the party.
"We can't control what goes on outside of the house. We have all safety precautions. We have cameras all around this place," the homeowner said.
She said her heart goes out to the families of the victims. She wants whoever is responsible for this to be caught.
"We're sick of the black-on-black crime. I mean, start coming forth as a community, as people, it's time to start coming together," the homeowner said.
The same goes for Gerow, who said even the shooting victims who were injured aren't doing much to help with the investigation.
"Speak up. Tell us. You know, give us some information. That's the only way we can stop this," Gerow said.
Saginaw city officials say they will issue a cease and desist order. They said the homeowner doesn't have permits to operate a business. The homeowner said he doesn't think she should be shut down.
"When you see at these liquor stores, people get shot down every day. When the tapes off, they're back in business," she said.
The homeowner admitted she doesn't have a permit, but plans to get one.
"We have a lot of things to think about right now. A whole lot of things to think about. Yeah, a whole lot of things to think about right now. Because like I said, I mean, my heart goes out to the family. I don't want this to happen to nobody," the homeowner said.
While the homeowner tries to figure out what to do next, Lowe's mind is already made up.
"I'm getting ready to move now because I feel unsafe in this neighborhood," he said.
This incident is the fourth homicide in the city of Saginaw for 2021 and the 27th shooting.
(1) comment
It’s sad that people can't settle their differences the Irish way; 2-3 beers and get in the ring. It ain’t over until someone is KO. Loser gets his teeth picked up for him while he’s out cold. No innocent bystanders get killed, somebody learns their lesson. Everybody gets to go home, a bit wiser hopefully. But nope, y’all gotta bring brass into it. Probably put more bullets into bystanders than into who they had issue with. Terrible way to end a beautiful Spring Sunday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.