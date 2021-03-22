One person is dead and several residents have been displaced after an apartment complex in Carrollton Township was deemed a total loss after a fire broke out late Sunday night.
Fire Chief Robert Tetloff said crews were called to the apartment building at 3801 Bauer Drive at 11:01 p.m. on Sunday, March 22.
Upon arrival, fire crews started to knock down the fire and rescue people who were on the balconies because several people couldn't get out, Carrollton Township Police Chief Craig Oatten said.
The fire department did find one person deceased in the apartment where the fire originated, Oatten said. Four other residents were taken to the hospital for medical attention. Their conditions are unknown.
There were 14 residents in the building, which is a total loss.
The fire is believed to be accidental in nature, Oatten said.
Multiple fire crews responded to the fire, including Saginaw, Kochville, and Zilwaukee fire departments.
