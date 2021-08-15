Flint police are investigating the homicide of a 28-year-old woman that happened Sunday morning.
The Flint Police Department responded to a shooting at Lapeer and Howard Ave. on Sunday around 3:41 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds.
Yanisha Monique Edwards, 28, was declared dead at 3:52 a.m. Sunday according to police. The suspect, a 23-year-old woman, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.
(1) comment
So much for the "cease fire"....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.